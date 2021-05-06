Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $10.53. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

