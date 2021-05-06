Ruff One Day Volume Tops $7.22 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $20.80 million and $7.22 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

