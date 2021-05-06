Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 13,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

