Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $32.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

