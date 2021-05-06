Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $34.25

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $34.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

