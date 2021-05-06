Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%.

RYI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 224,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $652.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

