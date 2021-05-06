Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 2,630,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SB. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

