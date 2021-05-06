Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,903 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,085. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.