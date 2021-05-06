Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.