Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,159. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

