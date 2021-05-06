Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $217.25. 6,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.57 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

