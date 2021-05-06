Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $68.62. 7,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

