Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,548 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,548 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 48.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $370,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

