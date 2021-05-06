Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.28. 5,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $178.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

