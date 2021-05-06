Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $98.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

