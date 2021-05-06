Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.78 million-$60.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 233,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.