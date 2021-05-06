Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.39

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $11.18. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,189 shares traded.

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

