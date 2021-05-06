SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

