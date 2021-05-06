Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $17.12. Sasol shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 371,530 shares changing hands.
SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
