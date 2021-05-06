Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $17.12. Sasol shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 371,530 shares changing hands.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

