Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.80

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $31.64. Scholastic shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 105,332 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

