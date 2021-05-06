Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.750-4.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. 119,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

