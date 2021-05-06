Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STNG opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

