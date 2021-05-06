Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of TMTNF stock traded up $6.14 on Thursday, reaching $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

