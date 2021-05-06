Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $73.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $56.70.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

