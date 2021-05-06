Scotiabank Increases Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $40.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. Stelco has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

