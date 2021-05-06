ScPrime Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $17,538.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00217852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,491,602 coins and its circulating supply is 34,807,991 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

