SEC Newgate S.p.A. Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SECN)

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SECN opened at GBX 106.75 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SEC Newgate has a 52 week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.70 ($1.42).

About SEC Newgate

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

