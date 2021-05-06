Seedify.fund Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $198,443.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

