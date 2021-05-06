SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,521 shares of company stock worth $35,692,073 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.75. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

