Selfkey Price Up 0.5% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $78.27 million and $8.12 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars.

