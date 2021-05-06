Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $89.91 million and $1.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00059744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014592 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006060 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.