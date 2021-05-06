Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 48% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $82.59 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

