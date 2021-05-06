Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.62. 1,537,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. Shake Shack has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

