Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $11.08 on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 4,789,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,858. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,874,098 shares of company stock valued at $267,667,308. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

