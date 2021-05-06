Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.28

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and traded as high as $43.46. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 43,699 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

