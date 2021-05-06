Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Drops By 16.5%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.47. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $143.28 and a 1-year high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

