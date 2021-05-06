Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 16.3%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.0 days.

Shares of DKSHF stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. DKSH has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.