Short Interest in Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Decreases By 16.7%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTTRF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Forterra alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.