Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Drops By 14.9%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRNH opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GreenGro Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

