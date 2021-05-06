Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Drops By 14.9%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GreenGro Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.