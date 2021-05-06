Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Drops By 15.6%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IMCD stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37. IMCD has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $124.00.
About IMCD
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.