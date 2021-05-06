Short Interest in Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Expands By 22.2%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Investec began coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADSF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

