Short Interest in Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Expands By 22.2%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Investec began coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADSF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

