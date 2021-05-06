Showcase Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00073026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.09 or 0.01153476 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.27 or 0.00797969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.03 or 0.99791784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.