Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SMEGF stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

