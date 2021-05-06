Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

