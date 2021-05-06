Signata 24 Hour Volume Reaches $172,292.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.93 million and $172,292.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.