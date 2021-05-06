Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Up 96.9% Over Last 7 Days

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 96.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $39,451.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.