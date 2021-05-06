Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAMG stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

