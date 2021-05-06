SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). SimiGon shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.