Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.37

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and traded as low as $17.95. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 15,402 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

