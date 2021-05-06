SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $340.48 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00794417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.78 or 0.08835917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046945 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

